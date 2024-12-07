Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 282,003 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,003 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of nVent Electric worth $16,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 143.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 27,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 58.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 132.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 22.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $76.89 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.37 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $524,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,200. The trade was a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 14,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $1,113,403.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,623.40. The trade was a 18.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,956 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

