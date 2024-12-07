Point72 DIFC Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lessened its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 163,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 9,893.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $605,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,018,000 after acquiring an additional 391,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at $875,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TNET. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $168,137.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,835.74. The trade was a 4.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $32,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,471.93. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,533 shares of company stock worth $418,629 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.4 %

TNET opened at $94.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average of $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.21.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

