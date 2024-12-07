Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New Investment in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,951 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $49,103,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,813,000 after buying an additional 178,294 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 30.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 576,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 135,793 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth approximately $8,032,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth $5,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.83.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDACORP stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $120.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.83.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.05). IDACORP had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $528.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 63.82%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

