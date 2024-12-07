Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,517 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 113,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 114.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 21.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,843,000 after purchasing an additional 369,123 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Teradata by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 144,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Activity

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. This represents a 10.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE:TDC opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 145.40%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

