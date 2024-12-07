Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes $371,000 Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $28,953,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,985,000 after buying an additional 158,398 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 608.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 114,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 98,565 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,976,000 after buying an additional 97,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,670,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $86.03 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73.

About Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $587.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.75 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

