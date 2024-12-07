Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys 101,872 Shares of NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NYSE:NKGN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,872 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 3.34% of NKGen Biotech worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NKGen Biotech by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NKGen Biotech alerts:

NKGen Biotech Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE NKGN opened at $0.44 on Friday. NKGen Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.77.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech ( NYSE:NKGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter.

(Free Report)

NKGen Biotech, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NKGen Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NKGen Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.