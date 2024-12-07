Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 83.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,300 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,028,000 after acquiring an additional 76,762 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 233.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,280,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,973,000 after purchasing an additional 309,157 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,282.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,226,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,482 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $21,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

In related news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $86,590.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,675.20. This trade represents a 27.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GH stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.26. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $191.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 1,200.44% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

