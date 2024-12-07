Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 63,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 85.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 585,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 262,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 470.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 40.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 17,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $352,960.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,062.10. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $77,118.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,097.76. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,313 shares of company stock worth $1,572,899. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 4.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.91. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

