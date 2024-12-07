Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,090 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $22,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCOR stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.04 and a beta of 0.82. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $86.67.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of Procore Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $299,885.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,360,848 shares in the company, valued at $79,582,391.04. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $1,617,374.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,979,882.88. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,933,974. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

