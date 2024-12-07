Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protara Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $55,746.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,065. This trade represents a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARA. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,082,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $630,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 179,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 51,944 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.