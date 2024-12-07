Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSTG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.85, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,874.48. The trade was a 20.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $4,994,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,970,000. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 454,542 shares of company stock worth $25,154,030. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 11.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,153,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,487,000 after buying an additional 368,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 92.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 92,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth about $6,890,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

