Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Pure Storage from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Stock Up 3.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

PSTG stock opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 170.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.13. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $4,994,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,970,000. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,874.48. This trade represents a 20.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,542 shares of company stock worth $25,154,030 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.