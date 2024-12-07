PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.550-11.700 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

PVH Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE PVH opened at $107.18 on Friday. PVH has a one year low of $89.56 and a one year high of $141.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.10.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PVH will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.22%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

