Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.24 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 15,067.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,634 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,494,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 59.8% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,773,000 after buying an additional 446,762 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 397,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,928,000 after acquiring an additional 289,090 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 764,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,096,000 after acquiring an additional 279,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.71 and a beta of 1.72. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,159,310. This trade represents a 6.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $2,525,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,426,096.54. The trade was a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,493,301 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTZ

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.