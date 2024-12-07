Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.61 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,581 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.12% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 11,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 33,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman More Avery bought 156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,129,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 244,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,124.70. This represents a 176.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEDG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.04.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $103.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($15.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($13.78). The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 158.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

