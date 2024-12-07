Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,361,000 after buying an additional 248,240 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,968,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,319,000 after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,756 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,258,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $247.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.39 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $224,987.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,703.26. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,403,882.40. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,829. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

