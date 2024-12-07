Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,890 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $446,725.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,731,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,738,716.90. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 52,650 shares of company stock worth $9,414,035 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.1 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $236.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.45.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

