Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 112,534 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112,534 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $150.94 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $140.98 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $35.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $897,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,124.90. This represents a 6,666.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

