Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 142,534 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,534 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,318,000 after acquiring an additional 633,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in NRG Energy by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $746,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 181.5% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 17.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,800,000 after buying an additional 69,047 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $99.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $103.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. Citigroup boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. This trade represents a 38.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.