Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 73,100 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,100 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 60.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 4.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

WFG stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.66. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.56 and a 1-year high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.87). West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

Read Our Latest Report on WFG

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.