Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 75,210 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75,210 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $219.68 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $101.72 and a twelve month high of $229.79. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.02.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wix.com from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Wix.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

