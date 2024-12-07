Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $1.52 Million Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 368.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 238,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $251.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $255.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.07 and its 200 day moving average is $203.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

