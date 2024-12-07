QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,598.12. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $159.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $130.39 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $177.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. State Street Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,615,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,777,289,000 after purchasing an additional 870,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,600,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,725 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,356,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,037,000 after acquiring an additional 498,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,432 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

