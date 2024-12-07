Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 42,924 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 268.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,924 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,453.68. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total value of $242,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,742,619.25. This represents a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $816,289. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $134.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average of $111.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

