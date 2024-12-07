Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 4,753 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $126.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0522 per share. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

