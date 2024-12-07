Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 63,874 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

