Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $5.91 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 484.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

HII opened at $187.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.56. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

