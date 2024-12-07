Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $6.92 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SBA Communications by 228.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14,529.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 251,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,495,000 after purchasing an additional 249,610 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 17.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 135.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 420,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 241,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 32.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. This represents a 23.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.23.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $220.38 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.79.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.83%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

