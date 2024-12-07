Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 15,283 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 92.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 57.3% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 60.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.8% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.74 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.