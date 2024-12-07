QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.52. QuantumScape shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 14,268,534 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QS. Hsbc Global Res raised QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 5,531 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $27,710.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,590,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,978,820.83. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $335,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,067.16. The trade was a 5.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,057 shares of company stock worth $3,982,909 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 79.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

