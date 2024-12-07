Quarry LP Acquires 13,967 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 195,444 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 91,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 45,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

AMC Networks Price Performance

AMCX stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $414.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $599.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.