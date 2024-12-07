Quarry LP Boosts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 7.5% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 405.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $5,435,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 592,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,883,880.75. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $239.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.90. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.42 and a 52 week high of $297.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Barclays increased their target price on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

