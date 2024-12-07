Quarry LP Lowers Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Quarry LP decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDG. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,464.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,300. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TDG opened at $1,277.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,333.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,315.97. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $965.69 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

