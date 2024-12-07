Quarry LP Sells 53 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Quarry LP lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments increased its position in IQVIA by 55.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 800,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,231,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 15.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 45,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $202.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.14. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.62 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

