Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 43833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Quorum Information Technologies from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.90 million, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.20.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports software products for the automotive market, including Quorum DMS, a dealership management system; Autovance Desk; Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing, and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service, Sales Customer Relationship Management, and Business Development Centre; Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform; and VINN, an automotive marketplace.

