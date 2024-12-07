Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 43833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Quorum Information Technologies from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Quorum Information Technologies
Quorum Information Technologies Stock Performance
Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile
Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports software products for the automotive market, including Quorum DMS, a dealership management system; Autovance Desk; Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing, and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service, Sales Customer Relationship Management, and Business Development Centre; Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform; and VINN, an automotive marketplace.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quorum Information Technologies
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.