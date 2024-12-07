Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 128,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 676,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

METC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on METC

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $625.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,795,000 after acquiring an additional 130,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after acquiring an additional 245,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 694,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 90,014 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 79,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.