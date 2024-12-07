Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Director Melinda Litherland Pei Acquires 10,880 Shares

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) Director Melinda Litherland Pei bought 10,880 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $10,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,180. This trade represents a 31.72 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Melinda Litherland Pei also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 5th, Melinda Litherland Pei acquired 9,120 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $9,484.80.
- On Tuesday, November 26th, Melinda Litherland Pei acquired 108 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $112.32.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance
NASDAQ RPID opened at $1.07 on Friday. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.
