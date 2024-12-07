Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. Reading International has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 124,326 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reading International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reading International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

