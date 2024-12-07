Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 12,820 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 35,611.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 347.7% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after buying an additional 6,764,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,378 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,280 shares of company stock worth $170,418,640. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 5.3 %

TSLA stock opened at $389.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $389.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.64, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

