Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 1,382 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 45.7% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 25.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 57.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,849.50. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,150.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,114 shares of company stock worth $305,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Baird R W lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Catalent Price Performance

Catalent stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $62.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). Catalent had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

