Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,709 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $66,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $778.00 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $735.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $882.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,013.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 price target (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,107.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

