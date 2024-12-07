Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) CEO Robert William Beck Sells 7,104 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) CEO Robert William Beck sold 7,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $231,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,069.65. This trade represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Regional Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 44.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 73.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 34.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

