Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106,149 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned approximately 0.61% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $87,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,872,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 18.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,766,000 after buying an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 70.0% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $220.32 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $157.48 and a 1 year high of $233.81. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.76 and a 200-day moving average of $214.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.