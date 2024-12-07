Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE) Trading Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Renaissance Oil Corp. (CVE:ROE – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 1,991,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,292,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Renaissance Oil Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$190.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.51.

Renaissance Oil Company Profile

Renaissance Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Mexico and Africa. It holds interests in the Mundo Nuevo block covering an area of 27.7 square kilometers; TopÃ©n block covering an area of 25.3 square kilometers; and Malva block, including an area of 21.2 square kilometers located in Chiapas, Mexico.

