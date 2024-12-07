Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fox Factory stock on November 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 11/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 11/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 11/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) on 11/26/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 11/25/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 11/22/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/22/2024.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 117.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $70.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 25,005.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,822 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $53,294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 927,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 127,187 shares in the last quarter.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

