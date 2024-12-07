Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Holdings Raised by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.71% of Resources Connection worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,419,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,838,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Resources Connection by 883.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Resources Connection by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.82 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.