Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 22,389,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 58,083,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGTI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 43,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $35,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,752 shares in the company, valued at $211,356.64. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 1,286,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $1,954,893.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,582,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,971.36. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,873,325 shares of company stock worth $4,896,028. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 753,110 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 9.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 407,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 20.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 617,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 309,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 14.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 144,742 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

