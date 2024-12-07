Robert E. Harris Sells 1,836 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Stock

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $41,567.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,837 shares in the company, valued at $41,589.68. This trade represents a 49.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.