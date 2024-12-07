Robert E. Harris Sells 1,836 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Stock

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $41,567.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,837 shares in the company, valued at $41,589.68. This trade represents a 49.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
