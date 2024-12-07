Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VEEV. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.04.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $250.45 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $165.12 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. The trade was a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

