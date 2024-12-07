Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,041 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBMF. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000.

NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

